Premiere in Pinzgau: her art is feminine

The artist with roots in Uttendorf now lives in Vienna. After almost 20 years in banking, she completely reoriented herself, studied to become a teacher and began teaching at a Viennese elementary school. There she built up a focus on art. She now also teaches "Art and Design" at the Vienna University of Teacher Education. In her work, she concentrates entirely on women: she puts aesthetic views on paper, produces quick female nude drawings and fine graphics.