"No longer in keeping with the times"

Quality before nationality – a reform is needed!

Nachrichten
22.08.2024 15:13

The top teams rely almost exclusively on legionnaires. Rapids' head of sport Markus Katzer argues that the "development funds" from the Austrian pot should only be tied to home-grown talent.

Team boss Ralf Rangnick also gets serious about this topic: "Never before have so few Austrians played in the first and second leagues as in the last season." And the "trend" continues ...

In Salzburg's 2:0 win against Kiev, Baidoo, an Austrian, was in the starting eleven. Not new for the Bulls. It's similar at Sturm and LASK. No coincidence. "You can see which clubs are at the forefront," says Rapids' head of sport Katzer. Those who do without the "Austrian pot".

The way the pot is designed now, it is no longer up to date.

Rapid-Sportchef Markus Katzer über den „Österreicher-Topf“

It was introduced by the Bundesliga two decades ago to promote the deployment of domestic players. Around 6 million euros - from the TV money - were distributed last season, depending on the number of red-white-red minutes played. The only condition for sharing in the pot: No more than six legionnaires may be on the score sheet. Seven clubs adhered to this, Rapid - number one with almost 80 percent Austrian playing minutes - received around 1.2 million euros.

"No longer in keeping with the times"
Sounds lucrative, but did not bring any sporting success. Nevertheless, Rapid still adheres to the Austrian pot, but Katzer is very critical of it: "The way the pot is designed now, it is no longer in keeping with the times. It should be used to place young Austrian talents who might have the chance to play in the team. What's the point if I get points for a 34-year-old? Besides, the best Austrians are abroad at 27, 28, we don't get them. There's no point in frantically sticking to the Austrian pot if the quality of the team suffers as a result." That's why Salzburg, Sturm and LASK are doing without.

Quality should always come before nationality. Katzer is therefore all the more in favor of a reform of the model, which would tie the "development money" to playing minutes for young Austrians (such as U23s). "That would also support the team." That would also be in Rangnick's interests. And Katzer clarifies: "Rapids' strategy will not change with or without the Austrian pot. We will always try to place young players from our youth ranks. That is our identity."

Rainer Bortenschlager
Rainer Bortenschlager
