Unrest in Munich
Should he stay? Fuss over Bayern departure de Ligt
Explosive revelation surrounding Matthijs de Ligt: The Dutchman moved to Manchester United a few days ago - apparently against the wishes of coach Vincent Kompany.
According to a report in "The Athletic", Kompany is said to have assured the 25-year-old that he would back him. De Ligt is his "number one defender", the new Bayern coach told him in a one-on-one meeting. The media outlet cites an anonymous source close to the player.
The decision to sell the Dutchman to Manchester United is said to have been made at board level (Max Eberl and Co.). Bayern paid around 45 million euros for de Ligt - with bonus payments a few million more could be added.
When asked by "The Athletic", a spokesman for the German record champions denied these incidents. Kompany never said the words ("number one defender") in this context.
Petition without success
Bayern suffered a lot of criticism from the fans for this player sale. The fans even started an online petition in June entitled "Keep de Ligt! We want de Ligt!", which received over 70,000 signatures in total - but to no avail.
The Dutchman wrote about his transfer in an emotional message on social media: "That's why saying goodbye is also a mess of emotions for me. I will always remember the love and support of the players, the whole extended team and especially the fans. The petition that so many of you have signed touches my heart!"
The report in the British media is sure to cause a lot of unrest in Munich again - not ideal so shortly before the start of the league (Bayern in action against VfL Wolfsburg on Sunday 3.30 pm) ...
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
