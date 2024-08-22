Eye-catching art project
Viennese opera diva sang on the back of a sperm whale
A "stranded" sperm whale on Lake Zurich is a real eye-catcher in itself. But at the end of the sensational art project on Wednesday evening, there was also a very special performance by a Viennese opera singer.
Sara Muminovic was given a very special honor on Wednesday evening. The young opera singer from Vienna gave plenty of goosebumps at the end of a sensational art project on Lake Zurich.
Performed on the back of a sperm whale
Muminovic performed on the back of a "beached" whale. It was a "privilege", the Viennese singer enthused in a message to the "Krone", "to sing on the whale in the beautiful sunset to share my feelings about this project with the audience, which touched so many people".
The truly unusual performance can be seen in the story video above. No wonder so many people came to witness this breathtaking moment.
"Raising awareness"
The 15-metre-long and deceptively real-looking sperm whale, which could be admired on the shores of Lake Zurich from the beginning of the week, was part of an art project as part of the Zurich Theater Spektakel.
According to the festival organizers, the aim of the model, which was created by the Belgian Captain Boomer Collective and has already been seen in cities such as Paris and London, was to "wake people up".
"With the obviously absurd and very emotional image of a whale stranded on the shores of Lake Zurich, we want to raise awareness of environmental destruction, species extinction and the endangerment of natural habitats for a wide variety of creatures," the artistic director of the festival, Matthias von Hartz, told the media.
