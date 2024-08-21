Tornado sweeps over beach in Italy

"The warmer the sea, the stronger the tornadoes," summarizes Sottocorona. Destructive tornadoes used to occur every hundred years. "Now we experience one or more per year. Even weather models have difficulty predicting such intense events." The captain of the Bayesian also had to experience this first-hand: "We didn't see it coming," he said shortly after his rescue, after the mega yacht had sunk to a depth of 50 meters.