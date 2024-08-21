Less support
Ukrainians have to leave shelters in Hungary
Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban has restricted support for refugees from Ukraine. According to a new decree, only around half of the Ukrainian regions are affected by the fighting. Some people will therefore have to leave their homes.
Privately run refugee shelters have already started to move Ukrainians out, the organization Migration Aid said on Wednesday. In Kocs, north of Budapest, around 120 refugees had to leave a guest house under police supervision. Among them are Roma women and children from the western Ukrainian region of Transcarpathia, where a large Hungarian minority lives.
"We have nowhere to go"
"We are in a hopeless situation because we have nowhere to go," says mother of five Marina Amit, who fled to Hungary last year. She fears that her 17-year-old son could be drafted into the army if he returns to Ukraine.
According to the UN refugee agency UNHCR, 2,000 to 3,000 Ukrainians in Hungary could lose their state-subsidized accommodation. They are also at risk of losing their jobs and places in schools. The government should rethink its policy.
We are in a hopeless situation because we have nowhere to go.
Flüchtling Marina Amit
New decree since Wednesday
The action is based on a decree that came into force on Wednesday. It restricts support for refugees from Ukraine if they come from parts of the country that are not considered to be affected by the war. Government commissioner Norbert Pal described the regulation as "reasonable and appropriate." Those who wanted to "get back on their feet" in Hungary had "had ample opportunity in two and a half years."
Hungary has already taken in fewer war refugees than other countries in the region. According to the UNHCR, a total of around 46,000 Ukrainians have applied for protection status in the country. The head of government rejects arms deliveries. Orban is the only head of government in the EU who continues to maintain close relations with the Kremlin.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.