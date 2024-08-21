Vorteilswelt
Rally ace Neubauer

The fun is back and determines the future

Nachrichten
21.08.2024 17:45

Rally driver Hermann Neubauer looks back positively on the season after finishing eighth in the Czech Republic.However, the future of the racing driver is still completely open. But the man from Lungau "still has a few dreams open."

Rally ace Hermann Neubauer ended his season with an eighth place at the Barum Rally in Zlin (Tch). "A great result, because I don't drive this race that often and I don't know the route that well. But I've seen that I can still keep up the speed at this level, which makes me proud," grinned the man from Lungau.

Together with co-pilot Bernhard Ettel, he looks back on the year positively. "All in all, it was a cool season, we won in Weiz, that was important to me," beams Neubauer. He rediscovered one thing above all in the Czech Republic: the joy of driving. "It was great and really good fun again." This will also be a priority for the 36-year-old in the future.

Whether I win the Austrian championship for a third time is not important to me. Fun and enjoyment are much more important to me

Hermann Neubauer

"Whether I win the Austrian championship for a third time is not important to me. Fun and enjoyment are much more important to me," explains the family man. However, he leaves it open as to what the future holds for him: "I really have no idea at the moment."

Neubauer sits in the cockpit with co-driver Bernhard Ettel (left)
Neubauer sits in the cockpit with co-driver Bernhard Ettel (left)
Time with family
The young dad would like to spend more time with his family, is also looking for sponsors and manufacturers, so he doesn't even have a schedule for the coming season yet.

However, a whole year without Hermann Neubauer behind the wheel is practically impossible, the racing driver is still too excited for that: "There are still a few dreams," the petrolhead brother lets us know. "There are a few things that would appeal to me, such as off-road racing. It should just be a cool project and fun."

Manuel Grill
Manuel Grill
