Streams of tourists clog up the bus line to Bad Ischl

Asian guests in particular like to get on here. Their schedules are often tight: they want to get to Bad Ischl, then change trains and experience vacation dreams in Hallstatt. Those who are lucky make it onto the bus despite the crowds, but have to stand. The drivers are often confronted with complaints right from the bus stops in Gnigl and get all the frustration from the passengers. "Anyone who has bought a climate ticket also wants to be transported," says one of those affected, explaining that environmentally conscious passengers in particular have no understanding for the congestion.