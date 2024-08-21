Tried and tested methods
Treat insect stings correctly and easily
Stings from wasps, bees and hornets can trigger various reactions. However, the treatments for the usually painful swellings are tried and tested.
Although this year - contrary to many subjective assumptions - is not a strong wasp year in Carinthia, stings from wasps, bees or even hornets still occur time and again. Redness and swelling at the sting site, often accompanied by itching or slight pain, are completely normal symptoms and can be quickly alleviated with cooling applications.
Swelling lasts for several days
"There are also so-called excessive, i.e. hypergenic insect bite reactions, in which the redness and swelling is more than ten centimeters in diameter. These can persist for more than 24 hours, but are not classified as insect venom allergies," explains senior physician Karin Steidl from the Department of Internal Medicine at the Hospital of the Brothers of Mercy in St. Vitus.
Only if the symptoms have not subsided after several days should a doctor be consulted, as this could indicate an inflammation.
There is even a danger to life
"Severe allergic reactions after a bee or wasp sting usually occur within 15 minutes. However, stings in the mouth and throat are also life-threatening for non-allergy sufferers, as the swelling of the tongue or soft palate can become so severe that breathing is impaired," says Steidl. In this case, it is advisable to suck ice cubes and apply cool compresses until the doctor arrives. Those affected who are already aware of their allergy can use emergency medication themselves if necessary.
