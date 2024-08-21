Treat insect stings correctly and easily

There is even a danger to life

"Severe allergic reactions after a bee or wasp sting usually occur within 15 minutes. However, stings in the mouth and throat are also life-threatening for non-allergy sufferers, as the swelling of the tongue or soft palate can become so severe that breathing is impaired," says Steidl. In this case, it is advisable to suck ice cubes and apply cool compresses until the doctor arrives. Those affected who are already aware of their allergy can use emergency medication themselves if necessary.