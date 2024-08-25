No unnecessary stress
Prolong the vacation feeling with a few tricks
Have you ever heard of "post-holiday syndrome"? Or have you had it yourself? If you experience concentration and sleep problems as well as listlessness shortly after your vacation, you are suffering from it. It doesn't have to be that way! Read how to make a soft landing in everyday life.
Have you just returned from vacation and would like to take time off again straight away? When the days full of peace, ease, fun and self-determination come to an end, some people suffer from depression, concentration and sleep disorders as well as a lack of drive and appetite - known as "post-holiday syndrome". How can this be avoided?
How to make a soft landing in everyday life
To make the transition from the hammock to the office chair easier and prevent the recovery from fizzling out straight away, a soft landing back into everyday life is advisable: "For example, it makes sense not to travel home at the last minute and go to work the next day," explains stress coach Brigitte Zadrobilek. "Ideally, you should only return to work two to three days after coming home."
You shouldn't forget that a lot of things have piled up at home too (mail, emails, laundry from your vacation, etc.). Therefore, plan reserve days in which you can do everything in peace before starting work again. "If you can, it's best to start your job on a Tuesday or Wednesday. By then, the first important tasks at home will already be done and the weekend will be close enough to relax. This measure reduces stress and boosts motivation," says the expert, citing examples.
Don't ignore your biorhythm!
On vacation, you always liked to stay up late and take a nap during the day. "The more your personal biorhythm is disrupted by sleeping in or different time zones, the more important it is to slowly adjust to your usual bedtime and wake-up times. If you find it difficult to adjust to jet lag, you should allow a few days to get used to it," explains Zadrobilek.
If you find it difficult to adjust to jet lag, you should also allow a few days to get used to it.
Mag. Brigitte Zadrobilek, Stresscoach
She also advises people to take things slowly at work if possible and not to accelerate from zero to one hundred. Above all, don't schedule too many meetings or difficult assignments on the first day. If you then immediately take on topics that are stressful or annoying, you will quickly lose motivation. "Studies have shown that the more leisurely you approach the upcoming challenges, the longer the recovery effect lasts. Also, start with those that are easy to complete and promise quick success. Being able to tick off task after task makes you satisfied," says the expert.
You should also pay attention to a few things in your free time: Enjoy the end of the working day without pressure and take it just as easy. You should also consciously try to transfer the relaxation behavior from your vacation to your everyday life. This can be achieved by slowing down and relaxing or doing nothing. Physical activities without pressure and competition, such as a walk, walking, cycling or swimming, also work very well.
Do something good for yourself after your vacation
All you have to do is listen to yourself and take your wishes into account. For example, book yourself a massage (if you like that), cook your favorite meal or mix yourself your favorite drink from your vacation destination. In the office or at work, little tricks can help to maintain motivation and a good mood, such as consciously looking at a vacation photo on your computer screen or cell phone.
If you also put a small souvenir on your desk, you will think more easily and more often about the "best time of the year". Think about your trip or watch short vacation videos during breaks. This is because the brain needs stimuli so that it can remember and recall dreamlike experiences and the emotions associated with them. Or you may already be thinking about your next adventure...
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.