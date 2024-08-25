Prolong the vacation feeling with a few tricks

She also advises people to take things slowly at work if possible and not to accelerate from zero to one hundred. Above all, don't schedule too many meetings or difficult assignments on the first day. If you then immediately take on topics that are stressful or annoying, you will quickly lose motivation. "Studies have shown that the more leisurely you approach the upcoming challenges, the longer the recovery effect lasts. Also, start with those that are easy to complete and promise quick success. Being able to tick off task after task makes you satisfied," says the expert.