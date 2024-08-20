Vorteilswelt
Focus on climate protection

First Green poster series: “Trees or concrete?”

Nachrichten
20.08.2024 12:56

As expected, the Greens are focusing on climate protection in the National Council election campaign: "Trees or concrete?" and "Climate or crisis?" are the slogans on the first posters presented on Tuesday. The motto "Vote as if there were a tomorrow" should also be understood as a call for hope and confidence, explained Vice-Chancellor and Green Party leader Werner Kogler.

The Greens' first wave of advertising costs just under 1.5 million euros. In addition to two radio spots, the Greens are now campaigning for votes with four motifs, one of which features Kogler himself, calling on voters to vote for "reason and confidence". "We think about tomorrow and future generations," emphasized Kogler at the presentation in the Strandbar Herrmann on Vienna's Danube Canal.

Green Party leader Werner Kogler is convinced that his party has "the best offer". (Bild: APA/ROLAND SCHLAGER)
Green Party leader Werner Kogler is convinced that his party has "the best offer".
(Bild: APA/ROLAND SCHLAGER)

Kogler: "No climate protection costs much more"
A healthy climate and healthy nature are the necessary basis for life, but in Austria too much has been concreted over, he once again advocated renaturation. Climate protection measures cost money, Kogler conceded, but "no climate protection costs much more".

After storms, there is always a disaster area somewhere between Lake Constance and Lake Neusiedl, currently in Hollabrunn or near the Arlberg - "nobody can say that the climate crisis is some kind of fantasy," Kogler said. The combination of climate protection "with economic reason and confidence" and a "world of togetherness" only exists with the Greens, said Kogler.

Kogler has nothing good to say about the competition
His party was "the best offer". Looking at the competition makes you feel safe, said Kogler, who launched into a sweeping attack on the other parties. The ÖVP, for example, pays homage to the combustion engine, and the Freedom Party are "friends of Putin" and "traitors to the homeland".

With the Greens in government, on the other hand, more has been achieved for climate and nature conservation than in the past 45 years, Kogler listed various measures that have been implemented. "The Greens are effective, you can rely on them, we are an assertive party", which is why they need to be strengthened in the election.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

krone.at
