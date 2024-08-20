Before Coldplay concerts
Singer Chris Martin has already landed in Vienna!
Following the cancellation of Taylor Swift's concerts, Coldplay will be creating a great atmosphere in Vienna's Ernst Happel Stadium over the next few days. The band's frontman, Chris Martin, already landed secretly in Vienna on Monday.
From Wednesday, the British band Coldplay will rock Vienna's Happel Stadium four times. The excitement surrounding the band's appearance is huge - not least because the concerts of megastar Taylor Swift were canceled due to plans for an attack.
In any case, Chris Martin "secretly" jetted to the German capital on Monday evening. The singer, who has been in a relationship with actress Dakota Johnson since 2017, landed in Vienna-Schwechat by private jet.
The rumor that Swift would make a guest appearance at one of Coldplay's concerts - as a kind of "treat" for her disappointed Austria fans - turned out to be untrue on Tuesday.
According to information from the "Krone" newspaper, no Swift jet has yet been registered at Vienna Airport. The singer is playing her very last "The Eras Tour" show at London's Wembley Stadium on Tuesday evening. In a private conversation with fans on Monday evening in Vienna, Martin is also said to have already revealed that Swift is not expected to make a surprise appearance.
Time out in Munich
Incidentally, Chris Martin traveled from Munich, where the band had last performed. And maybe the Austrian fans will be lucky and catch their idol in the German capital in the next few days as privately as they did with our German neighbors.
In Munich, Martin was spotted swimming in the English Garden. A fan posted a photo of the splashing megastar on Instagram.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.