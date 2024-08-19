Now gives program
Beer Party demands distribution of asylum seekers
The Beer Party published the first details of its election program on Monday. It covers the areas of migration and asylum as well as health. For example, the party is calling for better integration of immigrants and better medical care.
Asylum is a human right and qualified immigration is necessary, according to the small party's website. Asylum abuse, on the other hand, must be punished. The Beer Party also calls for the mandatory distribution of asylum seekers in the EU and within Austria. However, it remains unclear how this should be done. In addition, faster asylum procedures, quicker recognition of professional qualifications and training measures for people who are allowed to stay in the country permanently are needed.
Teaching values from day one
Other points of the Beer Party are Teaching values from day one "for all people who come to Austria and don't speak enough German." To prevent violence in public spaces, more social workers in schools, more resources for the police and more social workers on the streets are needed.
Criticism of two-tier medicine
In the area of health, the ideas are more concrete. The Beer Party criticizes two-tier medicine and calls for the expansion of existing projects, such as primary care centers and the health hotline 1450. In addition, a uniform catalog of services and fees, more panel doctors, secure training positions with job guarantees and basic training at hospitals are needed.
In the area of nursing, the small party wants to increase training allowances and provide more support for administrative tasks. There should also be a greater focus on prevention, for example through a daily gym session and reduced health insurance contributions if preventive check-ups are attended.
