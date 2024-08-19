The only suspect
Cat on cold ceramic hob started kitchen fire
This arsonist came on four paws! After a kitchen fire in Andorf, there is only one suspect: the cat. It is said to have run over the control panel of the stove and thus activated it. Of course, the presumption of innocence applies.
Shortly after 9 p.m. on Sunday, the sirens of all four Andorf fire departments (Andorf, Linden, Pimpfing, Schulleredt) blared. The cause was a kitchen fire in an apartment building in Spitzgarten on Friedhofstraße. However, the occupant of one of the apartments was lucky: only a small amount of flammable material near the ceramic hob on the kitchen unit caught fire. Nevertheless, this was enough to affect the kitchen worktop and cause smoke to fill the apartment.
Suspected smoke inhalation
The first respiratory protection team to arrive at the scene was able to take the remains of the flammable material outside in a bucket and extinguish it. A high-performance fan was then used to clear the apartment of smoke. After final checks with the thermal imaging camera, this operation was over for the Andorf fire department after just over an hour. The occupant was briefly cared for by Red Cross rescuers due to suspected smoke inhalation.
Cat owners, please activate the child safety lock!
The hob may have been switched on by a cat running over the control panel, which is why the fire department also advises cat owners to activate the child safety lock on ovens and generally not to store flammable materials on hotplates.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.