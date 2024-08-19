Cat on cold ceramic hob started kitchen fire

Shortly after 9 p.m. on Sunday, the sirens of all four Andorf fire departments (Andorf, Linden, Pimpfing, Schulleredt) blared. The cause was a kitchen fire in an apartment building in Spitzgarten on Friedhofstraße. However, the occupant of one of the apartments was lucky: only a small amount of flammable material near the ceramic hob on the kitchen unit caught fire. Nevertheless, this was enough to affect the kitchen worktop and cause smoke to fill the apartment.



Suspected smoke inhalation

The first respiratory protection team to arrive at the scene was able to take the remains of the flammable material outside in a bucket and extinguish it. A high-performance fan was then used to clear the apartment of smoke. After final checks with the thermal imaging camera, this operation was over for the Andorf fire department after just over an hour. The occupant was briefly cared for by Red Cross rescuers due to suspected smoke inhalation.



Cat owners, please activate the child safety lock!

The hob may have been switched on by a cat running over the control panel, which is why the fire department also advises cat owners to activate the child safety lock on ovens and generally not to store flammable materials on hotplates.