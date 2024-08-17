Vorteilswelt
Abo-Service
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

Hype about VR46

Everyone simply loves this doctor in Spielberg

Nachrichten
17.08.2024 20:16

He is not currently racing at the MotoGP in Spielberg - but he is still THE biggest star of the biker scene: Valentino Rossi. The fans are still at the feet of the Italian icon, who will be at the Red Bull Ring, and the "Krone" was able to see this for itself at the Ring.

comment0 Kommentare

Tour of the Red Bull Ring site. It's difficult to get any further, you have to squeeze through the crowds despite the heat. Suddenly you see yellow. It's rare for a color, an abbreviation or a number to dominate an entire sport for decades. MJ - Michael Jordan, the basketball legend. Or CR7 for Cristiano Ronaldo, the soccer god. Or even: VR46! His name is Valentino Rossi, the greatest motorcycle icon of all time!

You are constantly confronted with this on this sprint Saturday in Spielberg. Especially when the paddock in front of the hospitality area of Rossi's own "Pertamina Enduro VR46 Racing Team" is suddenly buzzing. "I heard he's even here!", even adults become little groupies within seconds. And rightly so, because "the Doctor", as the Italian from the small town of Tavullia has been nicknamed forever, is of course not going to miss out on the racing action at the Red Bull Ring. The 45-year-old gets on a scooter in the paddock with his usual nonchalance and grin and whizzes to wherever he is needed in his role as VR46 team boss. To his team, to his riders. In MotoGP, these are currently Marco Bezzecchi and Fabio Di Giannantonio. The nine-time world champion gives his "students" valuable tips before every race.

VR46 saleswoman Yvonne (Bild: Georg Kallinger)
VR46 saleswoman Yvonne
(Bild: Georg Kallinger)
Everyone likes the doctor. (Bild: Pail Sepp/Sepp Pail)
Everyone likes the doctor.
(Bild: Pail Sepp/Sepp Pail)
(Bild: Pail Sepp/Sepp Pail)
(Bild: Pail Sepp/Sepp Pail)
Rossi with partner Francesca 2023 at the Ring (Bild: GEPA/GEPA pictures)
Rossi with partner Francesca 2023 at the Ring
(Bild: GEPA/GEPA pictures)
(Bild: Kothgasser)
(Bild: Kothgasser)
(Bild: AFP/AFP or licensors)
(Bild: AFP/AFP or licensors)
Once there were 46 leather pants for Vale in Spielberg. (Bild: GEPA/GEPA pictures)
Once there were 46 leather pants for Vale in Spielberg.
(Bild: GEPA/GEPA pictures)
Saying goodbye to the yellow wall in Spielberg in 2021 was difficult for everyone. (Bild: Pail Sepp/Sepp Pail)
Saying goodbye to the yellow wall in Spielberg in 2021 was difficult for everyone.
(Bild: Pail Sepp/Sepp Pail)
(Bild: Pail Sepp/Sepp Pail)
(Bild: Pail Sepp/Sepp Pail)
(Bild: EPA)
(Bild: EPA)
Krone photographer Sepp Pail greeted Valentino on the track on Saturday. (Bild: Sepp Pail)
Krone photographer Sepp Pail greeted Valentino on the track on Saturday.
(Bild: Sepp Pail)
(Bild: Pail Sepp/Sepp Pail)
(Bild: Pail Sepp/Sepp Pail)
Team boss Rossi supports his protégés, like Marco Bezzecchi. (Bild: Pail Sepp/Sepp Pail)
Team boss Rossi supports his protégés, like Marco Bezzecchi.
(Bild: Pail Sepp/Sepp Pail)
The legend is immortalized on the Ring. (Bild: Georg Kallinger)
The legend is immortalized on the Ring.
(Bild: Georg Kallinger)

A life for VR46
The Doctor's presence in Spielberg also gets Yvonne's pulse racing. The German employee at the official VR46 merchandising stand has the signature of Rossi protégé Bezzecchi tattooed on her thigh and lives part-time for MotoGP. "Normally I always work at the Sachsenring, but this is my first time in Spielberg." Where the sales machinery is just getting going. "Most people come between the races - or on Sunday evening to pick up something before they go home." Stuffed turtles or baby rompers for the youngest Rossi disciples - or cool VR46 sunglasses for the older ones. There's nothing that's not available, the rouble is rolling.

Why is that? "Because he was not only the best motorcyclist in the world for many years, but also entertained the fans with wit, fun and joy and put on a good show," explains Philipp from Graz. He is forever loyal to "his doctor", even though his fiancée Carina's heart beats for Rossi rival Marc Márquez and Rossi himself has not been riding since 2021. No matter. Because the doctor games will go on forever.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Georg Kallinger
Georg Kallinger
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
play_arrow
close
expand_more
Loading...
replay_10
skip_previous
play_arrow
skip_next
forward_10
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER

Kostenlose Spiele

Alle Spiele
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Goodgame Empire
SpieleBild
Snake
SpieleBild
Sudoku

Vorteilswelt

Alle Anzeigen

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2024 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf