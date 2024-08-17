Everyone simply loves this doctor in Spielberg

You are constantly confronted with this on this sprint Saturday in Spielberg. Especially when the paddock in front of the hospitality area of Rossi's own "Pertamina Enduro VR46 Racing Team" is suddenly buzzing. "I heard he's even here!", even adults become little groupies within seconds. And rightly so, because "the Doctor", as the Italian from the small town of Tavullia has been nicknamed forever, is of course not going to miss out on the racing action at the Red Bull Ring. The 45-year-old gets on a scooter in the paddock with his usual nonchalance and grin and whizzes to wherever he is needed in his role as VR46 team boss. To his team, to his riders. In MotoGP, these are currently Marco Bezzecchi and Fabio Di Giannantonio. The nine-time world champion gives his "students" valuable tips before every race.