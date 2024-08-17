Hype about VR46
Everyone simply loves this doctor in Spielberg
He is not currently racing at the MotoGP in Spielberg - but he is still THE biggest star of the biker scene: Valentino Rossi. The fans are still at the feet of the Italian icon, who will be at the Red Bull Ring, and the "Krone" was able to see this for itself at the Ring.
Tour of the Red Bull Ring site. It's difficult to get any further, you have to squeeze through the crowds despite the heat. Suddenly you see yellow. It's rare for a color, an abbreviation or a number to dominate an entire sport for decades. MJ - Michael Jordan, the basketball legend. Or CR7 for Cristiano Ronaldo, the soccer god. Or even: VR46! His name is Valentino Rossi, the greatest motorcycle icon of all time!
You are constantly confronted with this on this sprint Saturday in Spielberg. Especially when the paddock in front of the hospitality area of Rossi's own "Pertamina Enduro VR46 Racing Team" is suddenly buzzing. "I heard he's even here!", even adults become little groupies within seconds. And rightly so, because "the Doctor", as the Italian from the small town of Tavullia has been nicknamed forever, is of course not going to miss out on the racing action at the Red Bull Ring. The 45-year-old gets on a scooter in the paddock with his usual nonchalance and grin and whizzes to wherever he is needed in his role as VR46 team boss. To his team, to his riders. In MotoGP, these are currently Marco Bezzecchi and Fabio Di Giannantonio. The nine-time world champion gives his "students" valuable tips before every race.
A life for VR46
The Doctor's presence in Spielberg also gets Yvonne's pulse racing. The German employee at the official VR46 merchandising stand has the signature of Rossi protégé Bezzecchi tattooed on her thigh and lives part-time for MotoGP. "Normally I always work at the Sachsenring, but this is my first time in Spielberg." Where the sales machinery is just getting going. "Most people come between the races - or on Sunday evening to pick up something before they go home." Stuffed turtles or baby rompers for the youngest Rossi disciples - or cool VR46 sunglasses for the older ones. There's nothing that's not available, the rouble is rolling.
Why is that? "Because he was not only the best motorcyclist in the world for many years, but also entertained the fans with wit, fun and joy and put on a good show," explains Philipp from Graz. He is forever loyal to "his doctor", even though his fiancée Carina's heart beats for Rossi rival Marc Márquez and Rossi himself has not been riding since 2021. No matter. Because the doctor games will go on forever.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.