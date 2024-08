Ried remain top of the table thanks to Sane’s golden goal

Ried quickly took advantage of a numerical advantage in Floridsdorf. In the 35th minute, FAC defender Christian Bubalovic lost the ball and then pulled the emergency brake against Saliou Sane, which earned him a red card. Two minutes later, the Upper Austrians took the lead when Sane headed home from close range after a poorly defended cross.

Sane of all people, who had to endure an extremely embarrassing interview last week.