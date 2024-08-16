Vienna forgotten?
“Broken hearts” at Swifties after Wembley show
The forgotten "Swifties" - that's what those fans of pop superstar Taylor Swift who wanted to experience her concerts live in Vienna call themselves. All three mega-events had to be canceled due to suspected terrorism, and even after the first London show there was no reaction from Swift herself. The sympathy is great, the disappointment greater.
Broken hearts, tear-stained cheeks, sad faces - that's how many "Swifties" looked the day after pop icon Taylor Swift's first London concert. Many had hoped for a statement from her about the canceled Vienna concerts, and had almost fully expected it.
"I was so sure that she would say something - even if it was just a 'sorry'. I thought she would take notice of us, say how nice it is that we made the canceled concerts in Vienna, that she saw us singing in the streets," says Stefanie (27) with a broken voice. She already had everything ready - her outfit, her friendship bracelets. After the terror report, she drove from Salzburg to Vienna anyway and joined in the celebrations in Corneliusgasse. Now the disappointment is almost greater than when the event was canceled: "My heart is broken."
Hopes were high, disappointment is greater
It is surprising that the singer has not been in touch for so long - she has been very active in communicating with her fans throughout the "Eras Tour", which has been running since 2023. She and her team shared photos, videos and lines of text via social media - but since last week, there has been virtual radio silence. So it's no wonder that the Austrian "Swifties" had high hopes ahead of the first London show.
Swift didn't say anything about the events in Vienna, nor did she deviate much from the schedule or her "script". The three-hour show - no doubt also due to its length - seemed almost rushed. "On the one hand, I understand that she may not be allowed to say anything for security reasons, also because of ongoing investigations or to avoid giving the terrorists another stage," Alina (24) from Klagenfurt tries to explain: "But somehow my heart is still a little more broken."
"So that we also feel seen"
"I was thinking and hoping that she would at least say something at the concert, something small. So that we feel seen when she hasn't posted anything," she says, disappointed. After all, her idol also spoke out after the deadly knife attack in England.
Sarah, who attended the London concert live on Thursday, has a similar view: "Someone died at the concert in Brazil - and she said something. Then it happened in Southport - and she said something. Maybe she's planning something! We'll just have to wait and see," the Viennese is convinced: "Of course it's a shame that she hasn't spoken out! But I don't think she's the kind of person who just doesn't say anything." She wants "justice for Vienna" and has recorded her demand on a poster.
Unfortunately without success: "It feels like we've been forgotten. Although I do think that she is certainly concerned too," says Alina.
Nevertheless, she missed a "once-in-a-lifetime" opportunity: "And Taylor carries on as if nothing had happened. I'm so torn between understanding and sadness."
Swift concerts canceled: new Vienna dates?
But hope dies last: "You honestly feel a bit 'forgotten' and just hope that dates for Vienna will be released and that she will make up for the concerts. We're not used to such a long silence from her - the silence will probably have its reasons, maybe something will come after the European tour is over," Laura (28) from Krumpendorf is optimistic.
Kathy from Vienna, who came especially for the first London concert, has sympathy for Swift: "You have to see the concerts separately - I do hope that she will speak out at some point, but certainly not in London," she says. Her friend Meli agrees: "Maybe she'll get in touch during the tour break after the European dates."
"There will definitely be another statement"
"I understand that there's no place for it at another concert," says Lea, who was also at the London show on Thursday: "Wembley Stadium deserves a 'normal' show, just like any other city." But she doesn't want to give up hope completely: "There will definitely be a statement."
A glimmer of hope: many fans interpret the words Swift wore on her shirt during her performance of "22" as a hidden message: "A lot going on at the moment". And the light bracelets worn by fans during the show occasionally lit up in the colors of the Austrian flag - perhaps a small concession from Swift after all?
