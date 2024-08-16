“Broken hearts” at Swifties after Wembley show

"I was so sure that she would say something - even if it was just a 'sorry'. I thought she would take notice of us, say how nice it is that we made the canceled concerts in Vienna, that she saw us singing in the streets," says Stefanie (27) with a broken voice. She already had everything ready - her outfit, her friendship bracelets. After the terror report, she drove from Salzburg to Vienna anyway and joined in the celebrations in Corneliusgasse. Now the disappointment is almost greater than when the event was canceled: "My heart is broken."