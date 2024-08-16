Luxury looks in Bogotá
Duchess Meghan shows skin in a peephole dress
Duchess Meghan and Prince Harry are guests in Colombia. And on the very first day of their trip, the 43-year-old former actress surprised everyone with several luxury looks.
During a visit to the National Center for the Arts in Bogotá on Thursday, Duchess Meghan surprised everyone in a 2150-dollar dress by Colombian designer Johanna Ortiz.
Sexy insights
And the long jacquard dress with a metallic sheen was pretty sexy: not only did Meghan show a lot of leg thanks to a long slit at the front of the skirt, but a peephole at the neckline also provided some juicy insights.
The Duchess of Sussex paired the pink-patterned outfit with brown sandals by Jimmy Choo and a Cartier necklace as well as other gold jewelry.
Incidentally, this is not the first time that Meghan has worn Ortiz creations for her appearances. As recently as her trip to Nigeria in May, Meghan wore a similar model to the one she is wearing now - albeit in black and beige at the time.
Harry and Meghan were accompanied on their visit to the cultural center by Colombia's Vice President Francia Marquez and her partner Rafael Yerney Pinillo.
4600 dollar handbag
But Meghan's eye-catching dress was by no means the only luxurious look of the day. On arrival in the Colombian capital, Meghan wore a dark blue Veronica Beard vest and trousers ensemble.
Meghan combined the simple business look with a large, white handbag by Loro Piana, which cost a whopping 4600 dollars and which she had set aside for the official photos.
Also surprising is her choice of Loro Piana handbag, which at first glance may not seem to match the look due to its size and color. Cost: 4,200 euros.
Sussexes want to raise awareness of cyberbullying
The couple's main aim in Colombia is to take part in events on the subject of cyberbullying. The purpose of their visit is to "make visible and tackle a problem that affects all of humanity today", said Marquez. Cyberbullying and discrimination on the internet are issues that endanger the mental health of all people.
