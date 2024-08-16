Austrians are afraid of these diseases

First points of contact for Alzheimer's

Those who do consult a doctor primarily go to their family doctor (68 percent), followed by a neurologist (25 percent), a neurological outpatient clinic (eight percent) and a memory outpatient clinic or dementia consultation (seven percent each). 15 percent of respondents feel at least well informed about the disease. However, some said they had no need for additional information at all. "Knowledge about dementia gives people confidence when dealing with those affected," Kienesberger points out.