Spectra survey shows:
Austrians are afraid of these diseases
Although the numbers are rising, Austrians have little fear of developing Alzheimer's disease. They primarily fear cancer (39 percent), stroke (14 percent) and heart attack (ten percent), according to a recent Spectra survey.
Alzheimer's follows in fourth place with nine percent. Two years ago, it was still in third place in the same survey. This time, Spectra Market Research surveyed 1008 people aged 15 and over, who are representative of the Austrian population.
One result: at the first signs of memory lapses, a relatively high number of people (43%) would wait and see instead of consulting a doctor. This is the wrong approach, according to MAS Alzheimerhilfe. "Even if dementia is not (yet) curable, early medical diagnosis and treatment, as well as psychosocial measures, can provide a viable way of dealing with dementia and slow down the progression of the disease," said Gerald Kienesberger.
Symptoms of Alzheimer's
- Memory lapses: forgetting appointments, not remembering to turn off the stove
- Difficulties with planning or dealing with numbers
- Problems with everyday activities and routine tasks
- Can no longer remember times and places (forgetting the seasons, not finding your way home)
- Perceptual disorders: Difficulty recognizing pictures or faces
- Speech and writing difficulties
- Objects are misplaced or deposited in unusual places
- Impaired judgment and decision-making ability
- Withdrawal from social life
- Personality and behavioral changes
First points of contact for Alzheimer's
Those who do consult a doctor primarily go to their family doctor (68 percent), followed by a neurologist (25 percent), a neurological outpatient clinic (eight percent) and a memory outpatient clinic or dementia consultation (seven percent each). 15 percent of respondents feel at least well informed about the disease. However, some said they had no need for additional information at all. "Knowledge about dementia gives people confidence when dealing with those affected," Kienesberger points out.
A lack of information could lead to those affected and their relatives not receiving the support they need. "The main burden of care and nursing is often borne by relatives, predominantly women in our society: as wives or daughters, daughters-in-law or sisters. This major challenge can extend over many years."
