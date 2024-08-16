Vorteilswelt
And Jonathan Tah?

After the Doue drama: clear transfer statement from Eberl

Nachrichten
16.08.2024 06:25

Despite the rejection of dream player Desire Doue, FC Bayern is no longer looking for reinforcements, emphasizes sporting director Max Eberl. Should nothing more "extraordinary" happen, the squad for the coming season is in place. What does this statement mean for the possible transfer of Leverkusen defender Jonathan Tah?

comment0 Kommentare

"If nothing more extraordinary happens now, then we have the squad for the new season. We have an outstanding squad with outstanding players," emphasized Eberl ahead of the start of the new season in the DFB Cup against Ulm on Friday (from 8.45pm).

A clear statement, with which the sporting director responds to the scandal surrounding French jewel Doue. After the attacking player decided against the record champions and in favor of a move to Paris Saint-Germain, Eberl admits that Doue is "an interesting player", but at the same time puts a stop to possible "panic transfers" as an alternative.

What will happen with Tah?
In general, Eberl does not want the transfer hype surrounding Doue to be misunderstood. "When you read the sentence: Bayern will lose the next transfer duel to anyone. That's very clumsy. It's about initiating things and being ready. That's why you can't call it a defeat," said the 50-year-old. 

Jonathan Tah (Bild: AFP/APA/SILAS STEIN)
Jonathan Tah
(Bild: AFP/APA/SILAS STEIN)

The record champions strengthened their squad in the summer with Michael Olise (Crystal Palace), Joao Palhinha (Fulham) and Hiroki Ito (Stuttgart) - and Josip Stanisic returned from Leverkusen. Meanwhile, it remains to be seen what Eberl's statements mean for a possible Tah transfer. The record champions are still keeping mum on the subject.

There could still be departures
Now that everything is supposedly clear with the player, a breakthrough in the negotiations with Leverkusen was actually expected following the double transfer of Matthijs de Ligt and Noussair Mazraoui to Manchester United. However, the record champions now appear to be backtracking on the matter. Despite Eberl's announcement, a transfer of Tah to Bayern in the coming weeks is still a realistic option. 

Departures could also follow. Leon Goretzka and Kingsley Coman are therefore on the transfer list. "The competition will be extremely fierce, so every player has to decide what their move will be," said Eberl. 

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

