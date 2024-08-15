In Lungau
Giant Samson danced on the feast day in honor of Mary
The Solemnity of the Assumption of Mary was celebrated in town and country - literally in Lungau with the giant Samson figures.
On August 15, the Catholic Church celebrated the Assumption of the Virgin Mary, an important feast day that focuses on Mary's bodily assumption into heaven. In Maria Plain, Episcopal Vicar Prelate Martin Walchhofer renewed the traditional consecration of the Archdiocese of Salzburg to the Blessed Virgin Mary - it was the conclusion of the 350th anniversary week.
In Mariapfarr, too, it was time to get up early: As early as six o'clock, the women in traditional costume set up their stalls. At eight o'clock, the solemn patronal service was held in the pilgrimage basilica - including the blessing of herbs. The blessed herb bushes are used to burn incense during the Raunächte and are said to protect against misfortune. In the afternoon, the giant Samson danced with two dwarves in front of the vicarage accompanied by the Mariapfarr traditional music band and the Schützengarde.
The St. Michael Samson also walked from hotel to hotel this year together with the Bürgermusik and the historical Schützengarde, dancing the Samson Waltz. This was followed by an honorary salute from the Schützengarde - at 1700 meters above sea level on the Katschberg. The Samson bearer was Hans-Peter Bauer: "It's a challenge at this altitude and it was also very warm, but it's always nice when so many people stand in front of the hotels and clap and take photos of us".
