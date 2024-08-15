Vorteilswelt
Abo-Service
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

In Lungau

Giant Samson danced on the feast day in honor of Mary

Nachrichten
15.08.2024 21:30

The Solemnity of the Assumption of Mary was celebrated in town and country - literally in Lungau with the giant Samson figures.

comment0 Kommentare

On August 15, the Catholic Church celebrated the Assumption of the Virgin Mary, an important feast day that focuses on Mary's bodily assumption into heaven. In Maria Plain, Episcopal Vicar Prelate Martin Walchhofer renewed the traditional consecration of the Archdiocese of Salzburg to the Blessed Virgin Mary - it was the conclusion of the 350th anniversary week.

Solemn Marian consecration in Maria Plain (Bild: Tschepp Markus)
Solemn Marian consecration in Maria Plain
(Bild: Tschepp Markus)

In Mariapfarr, too, it was time to get up early: As early as six o'clock, the women in traditional costume set up their stalls. At eight o'clock, the solemn patronal service was held in the pilgrimage basilica - including the blessing of herbs. The blessed herb bushes are used to burn incense during the Raunächte and are said to protect against misfortune. In the afternoon, the giant Samson danced with two dwarves in front of the vicarage accompanied by the Mariapfarr traditional music band and the Schützengarde.

Christine, Martina and Martha had their herb bushes blessed in Mariapfarr (Bild: Holitzky Roland)
Christine, Martina and Martha had their herb bushes blessed in Mariapfarr
(Bild: Holitzky Roland)

The St. Michael Samson also walked from hotel to hotel this year together with the Bürgermusik and the historical Schützengarde, dancing the Samson Waltz. This was followed by an honorary salute from the Schützengarde - at 1700 meters above sea level on the Katschberg. The Samson bearer was Hans-Peter Bauer: "It's a challenge at this altitude and it was also very warm, but it's always nice when so many people stand in front of the hotels and clap and take photos of us".

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Elisa Torner
Elisa Torner
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
play_arrow
close
expand_more
Loading...
replay_10
skip_previous
play_arrow
skip_next
forward_10
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER

Kostenlose Spiele

Alle Spiele
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Goodgame Empire
SpieleBild
Snake
SpieleBild
Sudoku

Vorteilswelt

Alle Anzeigen

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2024 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf