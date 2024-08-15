Giant Samson danced on the feast day in honor of Mary

The St. Michael Samson also walked from hotel to hotel this year together with the Bürgermusik and the historical Schützengarde, dancing the Samson Waltz. This was followed by an honorary salute from the Schützengarde - at 1700 meters above sea level on the Katschberg. The Samson bearer was Hans-Peter Bauer: "It's a challenge at this altitude and it was also very warm, but it's always nice when so many people stand in front of the hotels and clap and take photos of us".