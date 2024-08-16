“Four riders are one step ahead of everyone”

Things are also getting serious for two former hopefuls from the KTM family. Miguel Oliveira, the Austrian manufacturer's first Spielberg winner in 2020, is likely to dock with the Italian Pramac team, as is Jack Miller, who was the big loser in this year's KTM shake-up. There is also a big loser among the manufacturers: Ducati. Although the Reds are riding everything into the ground, they are not only losing the potential world champion team Pramac to Yamaha this winter, but also three winning riders - Jorge Martin, Bastianini and Marco Bezzecchi - to the competition. They were all sacrificed in order to bring the not-so-young Marc Márquez into the factory team. A decision that was recently questioned not only by all-time great Valentino Rossi.