Animal rights activists watch over elephants with drones

Population halved from 100,000 to 50,000

His biggest problem children in the truest sense of the word are the wild Asian elephants - whose population has halved from around 100,000 at the beginning of the 20th century to 50,000. In Thailand's Kuiburi National Park, an early warning system consisting of real-time wildlife cameras, thermal drones and GPS trackers will help to monitor the elephants' movements. A mobile team, which is available around the clock, chases the animals away if they get too close. This has already led to the first touching ecological successes.