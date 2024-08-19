Season 3 from October
“Wildsau” Lydia moves into “Forsthaus Rampensau”
New couples, new games and lots of new chaos: from October, JOYN and ATV are inviting you back to "Forsthaus Rampensau". And the first celebrity couple to be announced is already quite something: "Wildsau" Lydia Kelovitz and "Bauer sucht Frau" star Johannes Höfinger will be taking part.
"Forsthaus Rampensau" is entering its third round and will once again provide plenty of entertainment in brand new editions. From October 3 (8:15 p.m.), the stars and starlets will return to the Carinthian alpine pasture. But which team will shine and secure the title of "Rampensau 2024" and 20,000 euros in prize money?
"Wildsau" moves in with Höfinger
This year, the Forsthaus will once again feature a colorful mix of local celebrities. This has already been proven by the first couple that has now been announced: Because "Wildsau" Lydia Kelovitz and "Bauer sucht Frau" star Johannes Höfinger are sure to provide plenty of entertainment in the new season.
Having met and fallen in love on the red carpet, the two now dare to compete together in Austria's first celebrity reality TV show.
And the harmony seems to be just right: "We've really never argued, we're the dream team," says Johannes confidently. And if things don't work out: "It's always your fault anyway, because you're the smart one," says Lydia to her team partner. Will the good vibe in the Forsthaus continue?
"I've experienced a lot, but ..."
One thing is certain: with her energy and temperament, "Wildsau" Lydia, who also rocks the country's pop stages as Alpenlydia, is sure to cause a lot of commotion in the Carinthian mountains. Because this much can already be revealed: "I've already experienced a lot on TV, but in 'Forsthaus Rampensau' even I reached my limits as a 'Wildsau'." So you can be curious ...
