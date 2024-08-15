Doctors in high demand
Tomorrow’s doctors are urgently needed now
There are only a few days left to apply for a scholarship to train as a doctor. There is a financial injection of 1000 euros per month. There are currently 21 applications.
There are 2100 vacancies for doctors throughout Austria. There is also a shortage of 300 specialists in the medical practices. According to recent studies, these are the facts. As reported, the shortage has triggered heated debates. Doctors are more in demand than ever to provide comprehensive healthcare.
Cash injection of 1000 euros
Students of human medicine in Burgenland can apply for financial support from the state until Monday, August 19th. 21 applications have been submitted, but up to 50 are possible. The funding is awarded to both prospective and current students.
The "medical scholarship" provides a financial injection of €1000 per month and is accompanied by the obligation to complete the clinical internship year and the specialist or general medical training in Burgenland - including at least five years as a doctor practising in Burgenland.
Preventing multi-class medicine
This measure is intended to counteract an exodus abroad or to the elective doctor sector, as the training is carried out with public money. "It is the responsibility of politicians to prevent the development of multi-class medicine at the expense of the common good," explains Governor Hans Peter Doskozil.
Free course
The University of Applied Sciences is also keeping an eye on the next generation of doctors and, on behalf of the Burgenland Health Fund, is supporting pupils with a free MedAT preparation course for the medical entrance tests. This year there were 116 registrations, 30 percent more than in 2023. The evaluation runs until the end of August. According to the current status, 48 out of 56 applicants took part in the admission procedure for human medicine. On average, one in four course participants can secure a place.
