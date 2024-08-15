Tomorrow’s doctors are urgently needed now

Free course

The University of Applied Sciences is also keeping an eye on the next generation of doctors and, on behalf of the Burgenland Health Fund, is supporting pupils with a free MedAT preparation course for the medical entrance tests. This year there were 116 registrations, 30 percent more than in 2023. The evaluation runs until the end of August. According to the current status, 48 out of 56 applicants took part in the admission procedure for human medicine. On average, one in four course participants can secure a place.