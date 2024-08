Suspected sabotage at German military sites

The German Armed Forces air base in Cologne and the NATO base in Geilenkirchen, both in the federal state of North Rhine-Westphalia, were affected on Wednesday. In Cologne, the barracks had been closed for investigations, according to a spokesman for the Ministry of Defense. Ulrich Fonrobert from the Bundeswehr state command added that "abnormal water values" had been detected on Wednesday night. As a result, a hole had been discovered in the barracks' perimeter fence near the water system.