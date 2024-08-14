Trapped himself
Child had to be rescued from overheated car
A mother from Villach experienced a few anxious minutes on Wednesday afternoon. Her two-year-old daughter locked herself in the car in the high outside temperatures. A farmer showed civil courage and cooled the car until the fire department arrived.
When the mother stopped briefly at the side of the road and got out, the accident happened. Little Emilia locked the Villach woman's car from the inside. When the mother finally realized that she could no longer get into the car, it quickly became clear that this was an extremely dangerous situation. At the time, the temperature in the Drau town was 32 degrees Celsius.
Farmer showed courage
The worried woman from Villach immediately called the fire department. "For us as the emergency services, it was clear that quick and consistent action was required at these outside temperatures," explains head of operations Harald Geissler, commander of the Villach main fire station.
And even before the emergency services could rush to help, a farmer showed exemplary civil courage. The farmer noticed the dangerous situation and cooled the Villach woman's car with his water barrel. "That bought us valuable time," explains Geissler.
We were able to calm the child down to some extent with our emergency animal.
Einsatzleiter Harald Geissler
When little Emilia could finally be freed from the hot vehicle, the Florianis cooled the two-year-old girl with extinguishing water. Finally, mother and child were treated by the Samaritans and are well again.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.