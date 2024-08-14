Vorteilswelt
Abo-Service
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

Trapped himself

Child had to be rescued from overheated car

Nachrichten
14.08.2024 15:25

A mother from Villach experienced a few anxious minutes on Wednesday afternoon. Her two-year-old daughter locked herself in the car in the high outside temperatures. A farmer showed civil courage and cooled the car until the fire department arrived.

comment0 Kommentare

When the mother stopped briefly at the side of the road and got out, the accident happened. Little Emilia locked the Villach woman's car from the inside. When the mother finally realized that she could no longer get into the car, it quickly became clear that this was an extremely dangerous situation. At the time, the temperature in the Drau town was 32 degrees Celsius.

Farmer showed courage
The worried woman from Villach immediately called the fire department. "For us as the emergency services, it was clear that quick and consistent action was required at these outside temperatures," explains head of operations Harald Geissler, commander of the Villach main fire station.

And even before the emergency services could rush to help, a farmer showed exemplary civil courage. The farmer noticed the dangerous situation and cooled the Villach woman's car with his water barrel. "That bought us valuable time," explains Geissler.

Zitat Icon

We were able to calm the child down to some extent with our emergency animal.

Einsatzleiter Harald Geissler

When little Emilia could finally be freed from the hot vehicle, the Florianis cooled the two-year-old girl with extinguishing water. Finally, mother and child were treated by the Samaritans and are well again.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Kärntner Krone
Kärntner Krone
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
play_arrow
close
expand_more
Loading...
replay_10
skip_previous
play_arrow
skip_next
forward_10
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER

Kostenlose Spiele

Alle Spiele
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Goodgame Empire
SpieleBild
Snake
SpieleBild
Sudoku

Vorteilswelt

Alle Anzeigen

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2024 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf