Doctors' survey shows:
No more hospital service if part-time jobs are banned
In the dispute over part-time doctors in Vienna, a survey now shows that seven out of ten hospital doctors would leave the public clinics and no longer work there if a ban on private doctors were introduced.
A few hours on duty in the public hospital, then the rest of the time looking after patients in private practice. City Councillor for Health Peter Hacker (SPÖ) wants to put an end to this practice - we reported.
The Vienna Medical Association is opposing the "full-time (full-time in hospital) or not at all" approach. It commissioned a survey that turned out entirely in its favor: 71 percent of those surveyed would leave the hospital if they were banned from secondary employment. And then only work as an elective doctor. 1727 hospital doctors took part, survey period: June 17 to 24.
Chamber President Johannes Steinhart sees his criticism confirmed: "You will never get anywhere in healthcare policy if you act against the employees. Restricting the free medical profession is not an option for us."
Hacker, however, remains optimistic: "We are in good talks with the staff representatives on this issue and in a good exchange with the ÖGK. I am confident that we will find a viable solution, especially in the interests of the Viennese population and doctors."
