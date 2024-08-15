Vorteilswelt
Insults &amp; garbage

“Dolce Vita nightmare” in East Tyrolean children’s park

Nachrichten
15.08.2024 07:00

A mother described her experiences with Italian guests at the Sillian Wichtelpark - a leisure facility for children - to the "Krone" newspaper. Operator vows improvement for the coming year and is aware of the problems.

Numerous Italian guests are currently romping around the Wichtelpark in Sillian, a great children's leisure attraction. So far, so unspectacular. "There were so many of them that they blocked everything and didn't even make room for my baby carriage," explains a local (name known to the editor). That would have been bearable for the mother of three. However, insults and garbage left behind by the Italians on the paths and near the play stations would not have been.

There are such and such Italians. They used to be able to use the facilities for free. Many see it as their infrastructure. But the problem is the mass of people, I'm aware of that.

TVBO-Obmann Franz Theurl

A local inspection by the "Krone" confirmed some of the descriptions. Numerous Italian guests cycle comfortably to the park, sometimes three abreast. Oncoming cars and other road users have to be patient. The bike parking spaces are full, as are the parking lots. There are mainly cars with the big white "I".

Improvements in sight since reopening Admission
The Wichtelpark is operated by the East Tyrol Tourist Board. Chairman Franz Theurl is aware of the challenges facing the attraction: "There are such and such Italians. They used to be able to use the attraction for free. Many see it as their infrastructure. But the problem is the mass of people, I'm aware of that."

We will push ahead with further expansion to create even more space and offerings.

TVBO-Obmann Franz Theurl

Nevertheless, waiting times at the individual play areas are a side effect, despite the five euro entrance fee. "After all, we have two million overnight stays across the border in South Tyrol," explains Chairman Theurl.

Modernization completed, further plans in the pipeline
The Wichtelpark was expanded and modernized this summer. The TVBO spent over 300,000 euros on this and also charges admission. After all, according to Theurl, seven people are employed here and a lot of money has been invested by the TVBO. The chairman cannot promise a solution to the "problem", but: "We will press ahead with the further expansion to create even more space and offerings."

Martin Oberbichler
