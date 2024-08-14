12-year-old girl abused
Scandalous Dutchman cries: “That’s not me anymore”
Beach volleyball player Steven van de Velde has spoken out for the first time after his controversial participation in the Olympic Games in Paris. The once convicted rapist faced a lot of headwind and now burst into tears in an interview. "I am no longer the person I was 10 years ago," said the Dutchman.
As a 19-year-old, Van de Velde raped a 12-year-old girl in England and was sentenced to four years in prison. The Dutchman was released after just 13 months and has since made a name for himself in beach volleyball.
He also took part in the Olympic Games in Paris for his home country, which earned him a lot of backlash. In the end, he was booed mercilessly at every match. Together with his partner, he made it to the quarter-finals, but avoided giving interviews or presenting himself too much in public.
He bursts into tears
After the end of the tournament, he gave an interview to the Dutch TV station "Nos". "It's definitely not a small amount to deal with. I think it's a shame. It's been ten years, I've played over a hundred tournaments," said the 29-year-old.
The Olympian admitted that the situation weighed on him. "But I thought: I don't want this. I'm not going to give others the power to decide that they can bully me away or get rid of me." At least, according to the Dutchman, he has learned his lesson: "I am no longer the person I was 10 years ago."
Nevertheless, he can understand the anger he feels, Van de Velde explained and finally burst into tears: "I can't change what people think about me. I can be blamed forever for what happened. I know that this will play a role for the rest of my life. I have to accept that, because I made a mistake."
