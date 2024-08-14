Vorteilswelt
Abo-Service
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

12-year-old girl abused

Scandalous Dutchman cries: “That’s not me anymore”

Nachrichten
14.08.2024 10:17

Beach volleyball player Steven van de Velde has spoken out for the first time after his controversial participation in the Olympic Games in Paris. The once convicted rapist faced a lot of headwind and now burst into tears in an interview. "I am no longer the person I was 10 years ago," said the Dutchman. 

comment0 Kommentare

As a 19-year-old, Van de Velde raped a 12-year-old girl in England and was sentenced to four years in prison. The Dutchman was released after just 13 months and has since made a name for himself in beach volleyball.

He also took part in the Olympic Games in Paris for his home country, which earned him a lot of backlash. In the end, he was booed mercilessly at every match. Together with his partner, he made it to the quarter-finals, but avoided giving interviews or presenting himself too much in public.

He bursts into tears
After the end of the tournament, he gave an interview to the Dutch TV station "Nos". "It's definitely not a small amount to deal with. I think it's a shame. It's been ten years, I've played over a hundred tournaments," said the 29-year-old.

Steven van de Velde (right) in action at the Olympics. (Bild: Luis TATO)
Steven van de Velde (right) in action at the Olympics.
(Bild: Luis TATO)

The Olympian admitted that the situation weighed on him. "But I thought: I don't want this. I'm not going to give others the power to decide that they can bully me away or get rid of me." At least, according to the Dutchman, he has learned his lesson: "I am no longer the person I was 10 years ago." 

Nevertheless, he can understand the anger he feels, Van de Velde explained and finally burst into tears: "I can't change what people think about me. I can be blamed forever for what happened. I know that this will play a role for the rest of my life. I have to accept that, because I made a mistake." 

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

krone Sport
krone Sport
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
play_arrow
close
expand_more
Loading...
replay_10
skip_previous
play_arrow
skip_next
forward_10
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER

Kostenlose Spiele

Alle Spiele
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Goodgame Empire
SpieleBild
Snake
SpieleBild
Sudoku

Vorteilswelt

Alle Anzeigen

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2024 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf