Clemens J. Setz: When Twitter was still a poem

When Elon Musk took over Twitter in October 2022 and turned it into X, it also marked the end of an era in literary terms. The Graz-based author and Büchner Prize winner Clemens J. Setz had not only published poems there himself, but had also discovered some of the most exciting contemporary poets on Twitter, who found the 280-character limit per tweet a creative challenge. But Musk lifted the character limit and had old profiles that hadn't posted anything for a while blocked - including some of Setz's favorite Twitter poets.