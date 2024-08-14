"Dude, fuck off"
George Clooney gets into it with Quentin Tarantino
Normally, pranks and not rants against Hollywood colleagues are his thing. But in an interview with the British magazine "GQ", George Clooney took a verbal swipe at Quentin Tarantino - after the latter questioned his A-list status. And not with PG language.
Clooney was interviewed with his best friend Brad Pitt at his French winery Chateau Miraval (which he is fighting over with ex-wife Angelina Jolie).
When the subject came up about the "Inglourious Basterds" filmmaker, the 63-year-old didn't hold back with his opinion: "Quentin was talking shit about me the other day, which is why I'm pretty irritated with him."
Clooney revealed that Tarantino had singled out Pitt as a real movie star in an interview, before lashing out at George, who hadn't done anything "since the turn of the millennium": "After that, I was like, okay dude, fuck off. I don't mind taking a swing at him because he did the same to me."
It is not clear in which interview Tarantino made the comments. However, they are factually incorrect. Clooney had celebrated his greatest successes since the new millennium. In 2005, he won his Oscar for Best Supporting Actor for his film "Syriana".
He also received three nominations for Best Actor: in 2008 for "Michael Clayton", in 2010 for "Up in the Air" and in 2012 for "The Descendants".
Rant meant seriously?
Clooney had been in front of the camera with Tarantino in 1996 in "From Dusk Till Dawn" and rated the director's acting skills as "okay".
Whether George really meant his words as seriously as they came across can be questioned. Because Pitt kept bursting out laughing during the very relaxed interview.
