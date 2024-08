Sonnblick adorns new Rauris dirndl aprons

"The Sonnblick shapes us. It is iconic for Rauris," says Romèny Evers from the Bildsprache association about the idea of designing a dirndl apron. As a passionate photographer, she provides the motif. "An absolute eye-catcher," say fans ahead of the Bauernherbst kick-off, which will be celebrated in Rauris on August 24 with dancing, crafts and much more. The children from the Heimatgruppe are ready: "We're delighted to be performing," say Alex, Andreas and Kilian.