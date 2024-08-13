Vorteilswelt
Absurd world of the soul

Swift assassin became a “problem child” for parents

Nachrichten
13.08.2024 20:00

The relationship between Beran A. and his parents had increasingly deteriorated in recent years. "I didn't like their western lifestyle at all," the boy said during interrogations.

comment0 Kommentare

Lawyer Werner Tomanek has now visited Beran A. twice in Wiener Neustadt prison: "During conversations with him, I quickly realized that he is not yet aware of the extent of the accusations against him."

That he wanted to detonate several bombs at a Taylor Swift concert in Vienna, drive a car into groups of fans, kill spectators with daggers and knives ...

Beran A. is said to have planned an attack on a Taylor Swift concert in Vienna. (Bild: Krone KREATIV/APA/Eva Manhart, zVg)
Beran A. is said to have planned an attack on a Taylor Swift concert in Vienna.
(Bild: Krone KREATIV/APA/Eva Manhart, zVg)

"Allegations exaggerated"
"According to my information about the case, these accusations are probably exaggerated", said the defense lawyer: "Because my client did not have the necessary explosives and weapons for such an attack."

In addition, the 19-year-old had "no IS network" - "and certainly no real friends who could have become his accomplices". He, this young man, who describes himself as an "extreme loner".

Zitat Icon

My client did not have the necessary explosives and weapons for such an attack.

(Bild: zwefo)

Anwalt Werner Tomanek

Bild: zwefo

One thing is certain: In the past two years, he has lived a rather secluded life, in his parents' house in Ternitz (Lower Austria).

He despises pop music
His father and mother are now said to be in shock: "They found out about their son's arrest on their return from a vacation." He had already increasingly become a "problem child" for them over the past two years.

Because of his increasingly extreme devotion to Islam. Tomanek: "That's why there are said to have been repeated arguments in the family."

Beran A. had repeatedly criticized his parents' "Western behaviour" and their associated "sins". "For example, I didn't like it at all when they listened to pop songs on the radio," he said during interrogations.

The 19-year-old's opinion of Taylor Swift's music - and of the artist's fans - is therefore likely to be quite negative ...

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Martina Prewein
Martina Prewein
