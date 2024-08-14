Pioneer in Lower Austria
In which city employees get “heat-free”
If the temperature climbs to over 30 degrees for several days in a row, all municipal employees in Schwechat have extra time off. Mayor Karin Baier (SPÖ) makes it possible!
As the summer is currently showing what it can do in terms of temperature, the employees of the city of Schwechat are not being given a chance to cool off "ex officio" - but they are still getting an official goodie. From secretaries to street sweepers, Mayor Karin Baier grants every member of staff up to three hours "heat-free" in such weather conditions. Part-time employees receive an aliquot share of additional time off.
No air conditioning
"The health of our employees is our top priority. With this regulation, we want to ensure that no one has to work under extreme conditions," explains Baier. As the offices in the town hall are not equipped with air conditioning, not only those who work outdoors, but also "couch potatoes" among the civil servants benefit from these good hours, which must be consumed over the course of three to four days.
For the fourth time this year
Anyone who believes that this internal community measure only comes into effect once in a blue moon is mistaken. Experience has shown that this heat-free rule comes into force three to five times a year. It has been activated for the fourth time this year.
