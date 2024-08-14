Parents demand solution
32 degrees in kindergarten: air conditioning denied
Parents of an overheated kindergarten are urgently calling for a solution, as no sustainable measures to cool it down have been implemented despite repeated complaints. MA 10 refers to sustainability targets.
Everyone is sweating these days. It is particularly bad in a kindergarten in Kanitzgasse in the 23rd district. The thermometer there reads over 32 degrees. The parents are worried - and rightly so.
"Back in April last year, we brought together various municipal authorities to find a solution for the summer months," reports parent representative Timo Zöller. There were several meetings and consultations. However, not much came of it: neither an air conditioning system, nor mobile air conditioning units, an improved ventilation system or a green roof were approved. What remained was the proposal to move into alternative accommodation during the summer, but this is out of the question for the parents.
"We don't want to tear the children away from their familiar surroundings. There must be another option," says the father concerned. Apparently not, because while our report about another (private) kindergarten was quickly responded to and air conditioning units were installed, MA 10 has rejected this measure. "The installation of air conditioning systems is out of the question, as this is not compatible with our goals for a sustainable future. Our employees are particularly creative on hot days when it comes to cooling the children down. They organize refreshing water games and hand out spray bottles," they say.
For Deputy District Head Patrick Gasselich (ÖVP), this is not enough: "Solutions are needed for this location. The focus is on the well-being of the children and the staff - the city must make everyday life bearable for them."
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.