32 degrees in kindergarten: air conditioning denied

"We don't want to tear the children away from their familiar surroundings. There must be another option," says the father concerned. Apparently not, because while our report about another (private) kindergarten was quickly responded to and air conditioning units were installed, MA 10 has rejected this measure. "The installation of air conditioning systems is out of the question, as this is not compatible with our goals for a sustainable future. Our employees are particularly creative on hot days when it comes to cooling the children down. They organize refreshing water games and hand out spray bottles," they say.