Symbolism also plays a major role

Kursk will become a symbol of the beginning and end of Russian President Vladimir Putin, said Zelenskyi, referring to the catastrophe of the sinking of the most modern Russian nuclear submarine "Kursk", which sank in August 2000 with 118 crew members on board. "24 years ago there was the Kursk disaster, which was the symbolic beginning of his reign; now we are seeing the end of it - and it is Kursk again."