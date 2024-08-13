Offensive near Kursk
Ukrainians apparently capture major gas hub
Ukraine is pressing ahead with its offensive in the Russian border region. It attacked with drones on Tuesday and ground troops attempted to break through the Russian defense lines in order to take control of more territory. This apparently includes a huge gas hub.
Russian war bloggers again reported fierce fighting in the Kursk region. According to the Ministry of Defense in Moscow, 14 drones were shot down. According to official information, a further 59,000 people were being evacuated to safety in Kursk, after 121,000 people had already left their apartments and houses. According to the local authorities, 11,000 civilians have also been evacuated in the neighboring Belgorod region.
The advance of Ukrainian troops into Russian territory began a week ago. It apparently caught Russia unprepared. Since then, the Ukrainian units claim to have conquered 1000 square kilometers of territory, which is more than the area of Berlin. According to Russian information, however, the area that Ukraine has taken under its control is not even half that size.
Gas hub in its sights?
The situation in the town of Sudzha, through which Russian gas is pumped through Ukraine to Slovakia, Austria and other EU countries, is unclear. Some Russian social media channels reported that the small town had fallen into the hands of Ukraine.
The information could not be independently verified. On Monday, Gazprom announced that gas would continue to be pumped through the hub. In 2023, around 14.65 billion cubic meters of gas were supplied via Sudzha. This corresponded to around half of Russian natural gas exports to Europe or around five percent of EU consumption.
Attack for Ukraine a question of security
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Selensky described the offensive by his troops across the border as a security measure. The areas conquered there so far are regions from which Russia's armed forces have repeatedly attacked the eastern Ukrainian region of Sumy. Around 2100 attacks have been registered there since the beginning of June alone.
Listen to Selensky's latest evening speech:
"That's why our operations are purely a security issue for Ukraine, to free the border from the Russian military," Selenskyj said in his evening video address.
Symbolism also plays a major role
Kursk will become a symbol of the beginning and end of Russian President Vladimir Putin, said Zelenskyi, referring to the catastrophe of the sinking of the most modern Russian nuclear submarine "Kursk", which sank in August 2000 with 118 crew members on board. "24 years ago there was the Kursk disaster, which was the symbolic beginning of his reign; now we are seeing the end of it - and it is Kursk again."
The Russian foreign intelligence service accused Zelensky of "insane" measures, according to the Russian news agency RIA. Zelenskyi was risking an escalation far beyond Ukraine. Previously, the acting governor of the Kursk region had also reported territorial losses, whereupon he was publicly reprimanded by Putin.
Putin interrupts the governor who is talking about territorial losses:
Zelenskyi puts pressure on West
The Russian military accused Ukraine of using heavy weapons supplied by the West in the battle for the Kursk region. In addition to artillery and rocket launchers, armored vehicles that Kiev had received from Western partners were also in use on the Ukrainian side. However, there are no restrictions on the use of these weapons by the Ukrainian armed forces from Western partners.
Selensky once again emphasized the importance of the permission he is hoping for to use the long-range weapons supplied by the West against targets in Russia. "We need appropriate permits from our partners for the use of long-range weapons," Selensky emphasized. "It is only fair to destroy the Russian terrorists where they are, where they launch their attacks - Russian military airfields, Russian logistics."
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
