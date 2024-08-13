A new era of witty wine enjoyment

Local inspection in Deutschkreutz

The choice is enormous. Schneemann and Wein-Burgenland chairman Herbert Oschep got an idea of this during a local inspection in central Burgenland. They made a highly interesting stopover at the Hans Igler winery in Deutschkreutz. The family business has been impressing with its professionalism for more than 50 years. The third generation of the family, Clemens Reisner and his wife Anna, are now at the helm. With the necessary vision, they combine tradition and modernity on 36 hectares of vineyards.