Igler Winery
A new era of witty wine enjoyment
Pannonian tradition in harmony with modernity: many outstanding winegrowers give life a special touch
The wine industry has golden soil in Burgenland. Provincial Councillor Leonhard Schneemann knows this only too well: "Every 17th job is secured as a result." The high quality, which is characteristic of the entire industry in this country, is also appreciated by guests. This is underpinned by current studies.
Interest in wine is growing
According to large-scale market research, holidaymakers choose Burgenland for a stay for enjoyable reasons. According to the study, culinary delights and fine wines are the main motives for almost 24 percent of visitors. "Not only is interest in excellent wines growing internationally, but the topic is also becoming increasingly important in tourism," says the Provincial Councillor for Economic Affairs.
Local inspection in Deutschkreutz
The choice is enormous. Schneemann and Wein-Burgenland chairman Herbert Oschep got an idea of this during a local inspection in central Burgenland. They made a highly interesting stopover at the Hans Igler winery in Deutschkreutz. The family business has been impressing with its professionalism for more than 50 years. The third generation of the family, Clemens Reisner and his wife Anna, are now at the helm. With the necessary vision, they combine tradition and modernity on 36 hectares of vineyards.
The Pannonian subcontinental climate, combined with sandy loam and gravel soils, allows the characteristic qualities of each variety to emerge even more succinctly.
Top-Winzer Clemens Reisner
Blaufränkisch takes center stage
Blaufränkisch plays a central role. The entire diversity of the range can be tasted in the Schaflerhof annex. The former estate of Deutschkreutz Castle holds true treasures under 600 barrique barrels and in the "Vulcano" wine cellar - a magical location for weddings and celebrations of all kinds.
"Wine lovers and connoisseurs are in the right place in Burgenland. There are many opportunities here to get to know the winegrowers themselves, who shed light on their own wines from a completely different perspective. Every region has its own specific characteristics," emphasizes Oschep.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
