AK service series
Tips for the “Nachzipf” in the fall
Unfortunately, not all students can enjoy the summer vacation to the full. For many, it's time to study for the post-exams! Eno Zajic, education expert at the Styrian Chamber of Labor, gives valuable tips on how to make the dreaded "Nachzipf" a success.
Many pupils have to study during the vacations. With good planning, the late exam can be managed.
The last weeks of the vacations should be reserved for revising what has been learned in advance. It is recommended that there is a fixed time each day to study without distractions. It is best to study in two to three 45-minute sessions in the morning. Another 30 minutes once or twice in the evening to review what you have learned has proven to be a good idea and it is advisable not to switch on the TV, surf social media or play computer games after studying in the evening, as otherwise what you have learned will not be remembered.
Schedule a day off
Set aside a day for repetition and also a day off during the week. The first sense of achievement comes when you start learning on time and divide the material into smaller portions on the learning days. Learning by heart is of little use, it is better to grasp the context. It may also be possible to study with someone from the class. It is not usually advisable for parents to study with their children, as the personal relationship suffers as a result.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.