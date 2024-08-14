Tips for the “Nachzipf” in the fall

The last weeks of the vacations should be reserved for revising what has been learned in advance. It is recommended that there is a fixed time each day to study without distractions. It is best to study in two to three 45-minute sessions in the morning. Another 30 minutes once or twice in the evening to review what you have learned has proven to be a good idea and it is advisable not to switch on the TV, surf social media or play computer games after studying in the evening, as otherwise what you have learned will not be remembered.