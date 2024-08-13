Impressive streak continues for only one duo

Last season, three unbeaten clubs in Salzburg's lower division crowned themselves champions in their respective leagues. The winning feeling continues for two teams one league higher in the new season. Mittersill won their opening match in the 1st provincial league 3:0 against Plainfeld. "The debut was perfect," said a delighted coach Christoph Lemberger, who was promoted from "co" following the departure of Bernhard Hanser to Bramberg. "We had zero additions, we only play with locals," says the coach. What are the plans for the season? "Our goal is to stay in the league. Anything beyond that, we'll take with us."