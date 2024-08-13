Lower house
Impressive streak continues for only one duo
Mittersill and Mühlbach/H. continue their unbeaten run in the new season. Bruck lost a league game for the first time in a long time.
Last season, three unbeaten clubs in Salzburg's lower division crowned themselves champions in their respective leagues. The winning feeling continues for two teams one league higher in the new season. Mittersill won their opening match in the 1st provincial league 3:0 against Plainfeld. "The debut was perfect," said a delighted coach Christoph Lemberger, who was promoted from "co" following the departure of Bernhard Hanser to Bramberg. "We had zero additions, we only play with locals," says the coach. What are the plans for the season? "Our goal is to stay in the league. Anything beyond that, we'll take with us."
Mühlbach am Hochkönig also got off to a winning start to the new season, winning their first two matches in the 1st division South. "It's clear that we have to give 100 percent in every round. Before that, a not-so-good performance was often enough to win," says coach Patrick Schweiger. Promotion to the 2nd national league "would be nice", but is not the target. "We want to play in the top third and have the potential to do so."
Only Bruck dropped out of the unbeaten trio, losing a league game for the first time since June 10, 2023 - and then two in a row. As a result, they are currently second last in the 2nd Landesliga Süd.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
