Two farms on fire
Overnight lightning strike burns down barn on farm
Twelve fire departments - major alarm on Tuesday night in Fraham in the district of Eferding. The outbuilding of a farm was on fire. A farm also caught fire overnight in the Mühlviertel, where three people were rescued by the fire department but required medical treatment. In each case, the cause of the fire was lightning.
The night-time thunderstorm was announced after the sunny day and rumbled with lightning and thunder: at exactly 11.19 p.m., a strong bolt of lightning struck the farm building in the center of Fraham. Three minutes later, the sirens were already wailing in the surrounding fire departments. Alarm level 2 was triggered because the farm building, which housed bales of straw, hay and vehicles, was on fire.
Drought slows down extinguishing water supply
The large contingent of firefighters was able to prevent the flames from spreading to the adjacent square farm and the building yard building at the last minute. The supply of extinguishing water was difficult because there was little water available in the nearby stream due to the persistent drought. Although the affected part of the building was engulfed in flames, a much larger fire was successfully prevented. No one was injured.
Three residents rescued
In Kefermarkt, on the other hand, three residents of a farm had to receive medical treatment after being rescued from the burning building by the fire department. Shortly before one o'clock in the morning, the sirens of 13 fire brigades sounded and the volunteers were called into action. Seconds earlier, lightning had discharged and struck the barn.
Bull perished in flames
The helpers also had to evacuate the barn, which housed 65 bulls and around 30 pigs. Help came too late for one animal, all the others could be brought out, some of them suffered burns. The fire department was also able to prevent the residential building from being engulfed by flames - but it was a very close call, as the flames had almost overcome the fire doors.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.