Asylum seeker went into hiding before rape

One week after the rape of a 14-year-old girl, the shock in Langenzersdorf in the district of Korneuburg is still deep. As reported, the girl was allegedly pushed to the ground between parked cars at the train station by a Somali asylum seeker (17) and forced to perform sexual acts. The suspect was arrested two days later after he was checked on suspicion of cell phone theft in Korneuburg and recognized by a policewoman. The 17-year-old is in custody and continues to deny the crime.