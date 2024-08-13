"The crown helps"
Aussee in mourning: “Hermann tears a huge hole”
The Aussee region is in such deep mourning that even the big lake festival has been canceled: On Sunday, a much-loved family man (48) died in a horrific accident with a scythe.
"There are no words for this tragedy!" Franz Steinegger, mayor of Grundlsee and direct neighbor of the fatal accident victim, is deeply saddened. "Especially Hermann," he says. "Hermann, who was always there for everyone, helped everyone, was also in the fire department." And: "A man like a bear, someone you think nothing can happen to."
And yet it happened on Sunday, an accident that could not have been more horrific. The part-time farmer had been mowing a steep meadow with a scythe, the second cut of grass, as fodder for his cows. The 48-year-old probably slipped and fell onto the scythe. So unfortunate that he suffered cuts and puncture wounds to his thigh.
So severe that no one was able to help him. Although a neighbor had witnessed the accident, immediately provided first aid and the emergency services soon arrived, there was no rescue for the husband and father of two children (23 and 21).
The family is in shock, as is the entire community. Deputy Mayor Franz Höller: "What else does this family have to endure? Hermann took over the farm at the age of 16 when his own father died. And there were several more strokes of fate. We're one big family here, and it affects everyone deeply."
Shocked neighbors brought the hay to
On Sunday, many people joined together to bring the hay from the meadow into the barn, as the cattle need the feed. .
The traditional lake festival on August 15 was immediately canceled; the summer highlight with a water show, boat trip and fireworks. Steinegger: "Nobody feels like laughing or celebrating here. Hermann has torn a huge hole in our community family!"
The family of the deceased milk delivery driver is facing massive challenges. We immediately set up an account: "Die Krone hilft", KW Hermann, AT152081500044569523.
