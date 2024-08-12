Statistics of the KFV:
According to the latest statistics from 2014 to 2023, there has been an increase of almost 60 percent in the number of fatal accidents involving senior citizens in Tyrol. The fewest fatalities were in 2016. Many dangers also lurk within your own four walls. The Austrian Road Safety Board has demands and tips.
"At 66, that's when life begins. At 66, that's when you have fun" - goes the refrain of one of Udo Jürgens' best-known songs. However, as current figures from the Road Safety Board (KFV) show, accidents are increasingly putting an early end to the lives of senior citizens.
"In 2023, fatal accidents ruined all plans for retirement for 2367 people aged 65 and over," the statisticians calculate.
Statistically speaking, there were a total of 24 fatal accidents per 100,000 people in the same age group in 2023 among 60- to 64-year-olds, 29 fatal accidents among 65- to 69-year-olds and 79 fatal accidents per 100,000 people in this age group among 75- to 79-year-olds.
Austria-wide increase of 35 percent
In comparison with 2010, this is an alarming increase of 35 percent. It should be noted that the population aged 65 and over only grew by 14% in the same period. These figures relate to all nine federal states in Austria. The KFV also calculates that the risk of fatal accidents increases exponentially with age.
A major challenge for the healthcare system
Of course, not every accident ends in death. In the past five years, an average of 100,000 people aged 65 and over had to be treated as inpatients following accidents every year. This poses challenges for the healthcare system.
The main reasons for admission to hospital are head injuries (21%), followed by injuries to the hip or thigh (19%). 40% of hospital treatments among 60-64 year olds are due to household accidents. Among 75- to 79-year-olds, the figure is as high as 62%.
According to the 2016 statistics, there were the fewest fatalities
The "Holy Land" has its own statistics on fatal accidents. In 2014, a total of 165 Tyroleans aged 65 and over were killed in accidents. In the previous year, there were 260, which corresponds to a sad increase of 58 percent.
However, the increase in the population in this age group was only 18 percent. Let's take a look at the other years (see chart): In 2015, there were 173 fatal accidents involving senior citizens. In 2016 there were 130, 153 the following year, in 2018 there were 163, 195 in 2019, in 2020 and 2021 there were 229 and 225 respectively and in 2022 there were 243 fatalities.
Fortunately, people aged 60 and over often feel fitter and healthier today than they used to. However, this could tempt many people to wait until the first accident occurs before adapting their living environment to suit their age.
Valuable tips and demands for better prevention
In view of the high number of accidents that do not end in death but in hospital for senior citizens, KFV expert and doctor Johanna Trauner-Karner says: "Fortunately, people aged 60 and over often feel fitter and healthier today than they used to. However, this could tempt many people to wait until the first accident occurs before adapting their living environment to suit their age."
She has several prevention tips and wishes from a survey of senior citizens, carers and GPs.
More Fit-Mach-Mit programs
- For example, senior citizens' ombudsmen in the community or more Fit-Mach-Mit programs on television, such as on krone.tv.
- Low-cost services such as cabs for senior citizens for shopping, visits to the doctor or trips to the cemetery.
- More - also free - visiting services from various aid organizations.
- Better coordination of medical and nursing care.
Regular exercise is particularly important
- More skills for care services, for example in wound care.
- Eliminate dangers within your own four walls. According to Trauner-Karner, "many of the people surveyed feel well informed about safety precautions such as non-slip carpet underlays or grab rails in the bathroom. However, these are often not available".
- Particularly important: according to all experts, regular exercise is one of the most effective preventative measures.
