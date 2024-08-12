However, the increase in the population in this age group was only 18 percent. Let's take a look at the other years (see chart): In 2015, there were 173 fatal accidents involving senior citizens. In 2016 there were 130, 153 the following year, in 2018 there were 163, 195 in 2019, in 2020 and 2021 there were 229 and 225 respectively and in 2022 there were 243 fatalities.