Hospital instead of celebration! Drama surrounding Ireland’s flag bearer

While Wiffen recovers in hospital, there is speculation about the causes of his illness. He was one of the athletes who took part in one of the controversial competitions in the Seine. On Friday, he came 18th in the 10 km open water swim. Several athletes who took part in swimming events in the Seine subsequently suffered from ailments such as nausea and vomiting. The pollution of the Seine was one of the big talking points of the Olympics and may have robbed Wiffen of a big moment.