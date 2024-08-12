Sponge in the Seine
Hospital instead of celebration! Drama surrounding Ireland’s flag bearer
Daniel Wiffen was supposed to be Ireland's flag bearer for the closing ceremony of the Olympic Games in Paris. In the end, however, he had to watch the ceremony on Sunday in hospital. He had "felt very unwell with a virus", explained the Irishman, who had swum in the Seine a few days earlier.
It should have been a glorious end to the Summer Games for Wiffen on Sunday. The 21-year-old won the gold medal for Ireland in the 800 meter freestyle. Shortly afterwards, he was informed that he would be allowed to represent Ireland as flag bearer at the closing ceremony.
A task that Wiffen had been very much looking forward to, but which then came to nothing. "I was rushed to hospital on Sunday because I feel very unwell with a virus," the Irishman wrote on X shortly before the final ceremony, meaning he also had to miss out on the honorary role.
Several athletes fall ill
He is now feeling better again, but the disappointment is still palpable: "Thank you to everyone who got in touch. I'm incredibly disappointed that I didn't have the opportunity to be flag bearer," says Wiffen. Now the 21-year-old is simply looking forward to getting home and celebrating his success there.
While Wiffen recovers in hospital, there is speculation about the causes of his illness. He was one of the athletes who took part in one of the controversial competitions in the Seine. On Friday, he came 18th in the 10 km open water swim. Several athletes who took part in swimming events in the Seine subsequently suffered from ailments such as nausea and vomiting. The pollution of the Seine was one of the big talking points of the Olympics and may have robbed Wiffen of a big moment.
