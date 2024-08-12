Royal surprise
Kate radiantly beautiful, William with a three-day beard
At the end of the Olympic Games in Paris, Prince William and Princess Kate provided a lovely surprise: the heir to the throne and his wife sent a warm message to the Olympic participants.
All eyes were on Princess Kate in particular. After all, the 42-year-old is currently undergoing preventative chemotherapy and has only appeared in public for a few exceptions over the past six months.
Kate beams, William wears a three-day beard
In the video, which is primarily aimed at the British Olympic team, the Princess of Wales appears radiantly beautiful with a broad smile on her face.
But in the video, Prince William almost manages to steal the show from his wife. The otherwise dapper heir to the throne appears unusually casual in the message. Instead of being clean-shaven, the 42-year-old sports a three-day beard. And proves it: Even a royal doesn't use a razor every day on vacation!
Charles also offered his congratulations
"Congratulations to Team GB from all of us watching at home," explains Kate in the short clip. And William, wearing the official shirt of the Olympic team, adds: "Well done Team GB, you've been an inspiration to us all."
A few minutes before Kate and William published their video message, which also featured Snoop Dogg and David Beckham, a heartfelt statement from King Charles also went online. In it, the British monarch congratulated the Olympians on their "outstanding achievements" and called the British athletes "an inspiration".
Kate battles cancer
Princess Kate made her cancer public in March. Following an operation on her abdomen at the beginning of the year, she had already withdrawn from the public eye. Since then, the 42-year-old has only made two public appearances - for example at the Trooping The Color birthday parade in June and at the Wimbledon final in July.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.