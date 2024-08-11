War expands
Kiev wants to deprive Russia of its ability to kill
Following a new deadly Russian airstrike near Kiev, Ukraine now wants to permanently destroy Russia's military infrastructure.
"It is necessary to destroy its military infrastructure because the enemy does not accept other arguments," said Andriy Yermak, Head of the President's Office, about the Russian war of aggression. Ukraine is hoping that Western allies will soon give permission for the use of longer-range missiles against Russian territory. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky had previously announced that he had great expectations of the decisions made in the USA, Great Britain and France. "We look forward to strong decisions that will bring us closer to a just peace."
According to rescue workers, a man and his four-year-old son were killed and three people injured in the latest Russian airstrike on Kiev. Journalists reported that there were explosions in the center and east of the city. Warning sirens were wailing in Kiev. At least two flashes could be seen in the night sky. It was unclear which projectile had hit the house. Selensky spoke of a North Korean missile, his advisor Jermak of an Iranian drone. The Kiev military administration announced that the city's air defense systems had been activated to fend off the attacks. No casualties or damage were initially reported.
Selensky confirmed on Sunday on X that the restrictions on the use of Western weapons should be lifted. Russia also has no restrictions on the use of its missiles, which is why Ukraine must be given unrestricted capabilities, he argued. In the past week alone, the aggressor had fired 30 missiles and 800 glide bombs at Ukraine.
Advance serves to destabilize Russia
The Ukrainian army's advance into the Kursk border region has already been going on for five days. In his evening address on Saturday evening, Zelensky commented on the offensive for the first time and explained that Kiev was trying to "shift the war to Russia". A Ukrainian security official told the AFP news agency on Saturday evening that the offensive was intended to "destabilize" Russia. "Thousands" of soldiers are involved. "The aim is to pull apart the enemy's positions, inflict maximum losses and destabilize the situation in Russia," he said. "We are on the offensive."
