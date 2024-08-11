Kiev wants to deprive Russia of its ability to kill

Advance serves to destabilize Russia

The Ukrainian army's advance into the Kursk border region has already been going on for five days. In his evening address on Saturday evening, Zelensky commented on the offensive for the first time and explained that Kiev was trying to "shift the war to Russia". A Ukrainian security official told the AFP news agency on Saturday evening that the offensive was intended to "destabilize" Russia. "Thousands" of soldiers are involved. "The aim is to pull apart the enemy's positions, inflict maximum losses and destabilize the situation in Russia," he said. "We are on the offensive."