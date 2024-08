Kipchoge also gave away his shoes!

Alfons Kaiser from the Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung was standing right at the point where Kipchoge gave up. He witnessed the two-time Olympic champion giving away his race numbers and his shoes. He made pictures of this available to the "Krone". The Kenyan, whose great career began here in Paris in 2003 with World Championship gold in the 5000 m, is and remains the greatest. His run in the Prater, when he was the first and so far only runner to run under 2:00 hours in the marathon, is unforgettable.