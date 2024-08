Expensive food hits low-income earners twice over

For low-income earners and the unemployed, for example, who have to scrape together the euros to get enough to eat, the unfortunate situation has unfortunately not changed at all. While drugstore products have become 37.5% cheaper, food has remained almost the same price. Since 2019, some basic products such as rice, bread and butter have even increased in price by high double-digit percentages. Above average if you look at the consumer price index CPI, which has risen by 25.8 percent.