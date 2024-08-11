Vorteilswelt
Abo-Service
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

At the pedigree dog show

These four-legged friends turn the trade fair into a catwalk

Nachrichten
11.08.2024 07:00

At the weekend, proud pet owners presented their 3,000 or so pedigree dogs to a jury of experts at the Salzburg Exhibition Center. The four-legged friends were - unsurprisingly - enchanting.

comment0 Kommentare

Hillary takes up to three hours to be washed, blow-dried and styled. The crown of her head sits slightly askew, so the hair covers one eye and emphasizes the narrow face of the one-year-old. By the way, Hillary is not a human, but a dog. To be more precise: an Afghan greyhound.

Simone spent around three hours grooming Hillary (Bild: Tschepp Markus)
Simone spent around three hours grooming Hillary
(Bild: Tschepp Markus)

She is one of around 3,000 four-legged friends who are delighting dog lovers from all over the world at the Salzburg Exhibition Center this weekend. Whether from Germany, Hungary or even France - the city of Mozart is the hub of the world for animal lovers worldwide this weekend.

Making little men for the top marks (Bild: Tschepp Markus)
Making little men for the top marks
(Bild: Tschepp Markus)

International judges rate the best dogs
"We've even won prizes in Switzerland. Now we're trying our luck in Salzburg," says Nora with her dog Candy. The start number already fits perfectly on Nora's jacket, now all Candy has to do is put on her glittering lead and off they go! The two run up and down side by side in front of many curious onlookers.

Nora with her dog Candy (Bild: Tschepp Markus)
Nora with her dog Candy
(Bild: Tschepp Markus)

Just like Candy, hundreds of other dogs are judged by international breed judges at the exhibition center. The four-legged friends are categorized according to breed, class and gender. They are judged according to the standards set for each breed.

A dachshund awaits its appearance (Bild: Tschepp Markus)
A dachshund awaits its appearance
(Bild: Tschepp Markus)

"I actually only wanted to watch the show with my dog. But now we're also taking part in the competition. It's not about winning a prize. It should just be fun," says Sabine. Of course, only watching is allowed. Visitors to the fair can bring their dogs along.

These trophies are up for grabs (Bild: Tschepp Markus)
These trophies are up for grabs
(Bild: Tschepp Markus)

Another focus of the show is dog sport. There will also be dancing. Namely in "Dogdance". Dogdancing is still a relatively young dog sport that is becoming increasingly popular in Austria. Competitions in this discipline are held either alone or in groups.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Elisa Torner
Elisa Torner
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
play_arrow
close
expand_more
Loading...
replay_10
skip_previous
play_arrow
skip_next
forward_10
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER

Kostenlose Spiele

Alle Spiele
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Goodgame Empire
SpieleBild
Snake
SpieleBild
Sudoku

Vorteilswelt

Alle Anzeigen

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2024 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf